Miss World Arrives Friday For Four-Day Visit

Story Highlights Newly crowned Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, is scheduled to arrive in the island on Friday (December 20) for a four-day visit organised by the Government.

She will be accompanied by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley; Event Director of Miss World Organization, Stephen Douglas Morley; Head of Media and Public Relations, Miss World Organization, David Greenwood; and her father, Bradshaw Singh.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure at Wednesday’s (December 18) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Newly crowned Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, is scheduled to arrive in the island on Friday (December 20) for a four-day visit organised by the Government.

She will be accompanied by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley; Event Director of Miss World Organization, Stephen Douglas Morley; Head of Media and Public Relations, Miss World Organization, David Greenwood; and her father, Bradshaw Singh.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure at Wednesday’s (December 18) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

She said that since Miss Singh’s remarkable victory, the Government has been in discussions with the Miss World Organization, and after several talks, they agreed to the visit, despite her packed schedule.

“It is a miracle that we have been able to get such swift action, but Toni-Ann’s crowning as Miss World has been a… Cinderella story and it has been a miraculous story,” she said.

Outlining the slate of activities, Ms. Grange said the visiting party is scheduled to arrive at 5:15 p.m. at the Norman Manley International Airport.

The receiving party will include Minister Grange; Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor, Delroy Williams; Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor, Michael Hue; and Miss Jamaica World co-franchisees, Weston Horton and Dahlia Harris.

A press conference has been scheduled for The Jamaica Pegasus hotel at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21.

“During the course of the day, there will be a number of private activities and discussions with the franchisee and a little time for the party to relax,” Ms. Grange said.

Later in the evening, a cultural tribute will be held at Emancipation Park, during which Ms. Singh will perform. She is also slated to attend ‘Unruly Fest’ in St. Thomas.

Activities scheduled for Sunday, December 22 include a tour of sections of St. Thomas. During that tour, she will place a wreath on the tomb of her grandfather and former Councillor, Harold Singh, and visit the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation’s (WCJF) office in the parish. She will also be hosted at a luncheon by Mayor Hue.

On her return to Kingston, she will be hosted by the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, at a reception at Jamaica House.

On Monday, December 23, Ms. Singh will pay courtesy calls on Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister Holness; and the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips.

She will also visit the WCJF’s head office in Kingston where she will interact with young mothers and staff at the institution. Ms. Singh departs the island later in the evening.

Ms. Grange hailed Miss Singh as an “outstanding young woman with a wonderful personality, a beautiful soul and an extraordinary talent, who is very focused, determined and courageous”.

“We have witnessed firsthand, her beautiful spirit and her capacity for care through the work that she has been doing with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica in her home parish of St. Thomas,” she noted.

“She has been helping to improve the facility and raising funds to assist us to ensure that the adolescent mothers are given the tools to become great parents and to continue their education,” she added.

Ms. Grange said Miss Singh has proven herself to be an exceptional Ambassador for the country.

“She represented Jamaica so ably during the competition and we all look forward to her journey as the new Miss World, and we know she will be phenomenal,” she said.

Ms. Grange commended all the individuals, who assisted Miss Singh in her journey.