Ministry to Boost Staff of Health for Life and Wellness Foundation

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be boosting the staff of its Health for Life and Wellness Foundation as part of measures to increase the entity’s effectiveness in garnering support for the health sector.
The Foundation works to simplify, strengthen, and make it easier for the Jamaican Diaspora to assist the island in healthcare.
Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has approved a new structure for the entity, and the staff complement will be moving from two to seven.
He said that a “good board” has been appointed for the Foundation, which is comprised of private and public sector personnel.
The Minister was speaking at a recent press conference at his New Kingston offices in St. Andrew.
Turning to another matter, Dr. Tufton said that although the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Adopt-A-Clinic programme, he is pleased with the initiative, which has impacted 40 health centres to date, with support of $175 million.
“Manny of the adopters have given far more, based on their connection and the relationship that they have built up with the facilities, so this programme has been a success,” he pointed out.
Under the Adopt-A-Clinic programme, 10 more health centres are slated for adoption, with work advanced to impact additional facilities.
The programme was launched in 2017 to seek critical support from private individuals and entities locally and across the Diaspora to play their role in the improvement of 100 primary healthcare facilities.