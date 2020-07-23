Ministry Statement On Issued Work Permits For Hotel Projects

Based on information received from PICA, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security can confirm the arrival of 34 persons in Jamaica with renewed Work Permits on July 21, 2020. The Ministry has no record of a Work Permit application for one individual among the 35 listed on the Aircraft Manifest.

The skills sets represented by these individuals, indicate a range of specialists such as Air Conditioning, Under Water Welding, Resort Circuit, Thermaflax and Resort Air Duct. Approval of the renewals was granted between March and July of this year.

It is important to note that all 35 persons are employed to Clima Insular Caribe Ltd that has been contracted by RIU Hotel, to do works on their refurbishing and expansion projects.

The company had indicated that these persons had previously completed projects of a similar nature in Jamaica and their expertise was needed to interpret and execute the design needs of the hotel. Furthermore, the new refurbishing project in Montego Bay will provide employment to for approximately Four Hundred (400) Jamaicans.

In the meantime, newly appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security, Lester ‘Mike’ Henry has given instructions for strengthening of the Work Permit Committee that reviews applications.

He says it must now include a representative from the HEART TRUST/ NTA to verify the availability of skills set in the Jamaican Labour Market before anymore permits are granted.