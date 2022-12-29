Ministry Of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Launches Podcasts

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has launched two podcasts that highlight activities in Jamaica prior and subsequent to Independence in 1962.

The first podcast, titled ‘I Love Jamaica’, presents stories of life on the island and persons’ pre-Independence experiences.

It also shares information on Jamaica’s development over the years into one of the most recognisable nation brands globally.

The other podcast, titled ‘This Week in Jamaica 60’, provides information relating to the country’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations and other major events occurring.

Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at the Ministry, Oliver Watt, told JIS News that the idea to launch the podcasts emerged shortly after the Jamaica 60 Anniversary celebration launch at Jamaica House in April this year.

He said consequent on the availability of content following the launch, it was decided to create the podcasts to provide Jamaicans, especially those living abroad, “with information on their time”.

“We had a lot of content that we could provide to them and [which] they could listen to when they are ready and get what’s going on with Jamaica 60,” Mr. Watt informed.

He indicated that the initial plan was to develop a weekly podcast, titled, ‘This Week in Jamaica 60’.

According to Mr. Watt, this news-magazine type programme was intended to keep Jamaicans at home and abroad up to date on everything taking place in the country for the Diamond Jubilee, including the budget, performances, and new ideas.

“We knew that there was a lot of interest about what was happening for Jamaica 60… people would call and ask. So, we thought this was a good place to provide the information so they could get it when they need it, and as fulsome as possible,” he added.

Mr. Watt said that the “I Love Jamaica’ podcast is hosted by portfolio Minister Hon. Olivia Grange.

He further indicated that the podcast has two formats. The first features essays about the experiences of persons growing up in Independent Jamaica, while the second involves a one-to-one discussion with Minister Grange.

She has already hosted Jamaican comedian, Oliver Samuels, about his experiences growing up in Jamaica.

Mr. Watt said the essays presented, so far, have been “fascinating”, noting that some persons have addressed issues occurring before and after Independence.

“They allow people to talk about their authentic Jamaican experiences; and the people who have listened have given great feedback about how interesting and how different and how similar their experiences have been growing up in Jamaica,” he pointed out.

Mr. Watt said previous episodes have featured Jamaican author and journalist, Barbara Blake Hannah; Communications Consultant, Jean Lowrie-Chin; Performing Artiste, Owen “Blakka” Ellis, and Executive Director, Institute of Jamaica, Vivian Crawford.

He advised that persons can listen to the podcasts on three streaming platforms – Apple, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

For additional information or to arrange an interview, persons may contact Sheree Clarke at (876) 978-7654, or email at sclarke@mcges.gov.jm.

Information on the podcasts is also available on the Ministry’s social media pages.