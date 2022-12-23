Culture Ministry Seeking to Revive Jonkonnu

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is committed to reviving Jonkonnu in Jamaica to create avenues for exposure and retention of the art form.

Jonkonnu is a Christmas tradition that taps into Jamaica’s African spiritual roots through the combination of costume, music and dance.

The tradition dates back hundreds of years and was widely practised by the enslaved Africans in Jamaica on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said she is hoping to have at least 300 masqueraders from Jonkonnu bands at the next Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium in Kingston.

She noted that there is need to pass on the culture to the younger generation.

“The seniors are passing on, and as they pass, the culture disappears. So, what we are ensuring is that it is passed on to the younger generation and it does not disappear. It is an important area of how we have evolved coming out of enslavement into now being a country where our culture is at the centre of brand Jamaica,” she added.

Minister Grange was speaking at the recent media launch of the Jonkonnu Road March and Competition in the Courtyard of the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre, Kingston.

The event is being spearheaded by the recently established Institute of Creative Training & Development (ICTD) and is being held in association with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), 24/7 Productions Limited and CHASE Fund.

The road march and competition will take place on February 25, 2023, in Half-Way-Tree, St. Andrew.

Groups from across the island will march from assigned locations to Mandela Park for presentation and judging.

The groups will comprise costumed characters such as Koo, Actor Boy, Jack in the Bush, the Red Set Girls, Pitchy Patchy, Policeman, Donkey, Horse Head and Belly Woman.

The main objective of the event is to contribute to the preservation of Jamaica’s folk culture, to provide training and employment in the areas of costume making and maintenance, dancing, learning to do stilt-walking and instrument making and maintenance.

It will also serve as a visitor attraction and lessen the fear among children and adults of the Jonkonnu characters.

Minister Grange commended the organisers and other stakeholders for helping to sustain Jamaica’s cultural heritage through the launch of the Road March and Competition.

She said that workshops will be offered by the JCDC to competitors across the island to prepare them for the event.

“I look forward to working closely with the team as you move forward in ensuring that we preserve this wonderful aspect of our heritage,” Ms. Grange said.