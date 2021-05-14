Ministry Creates Programme To Attract More Women In Agriculture

The Government is seeking to attract more women in agriculture and fisheries through the ‘Agriculture in Bloom’ programme, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, outlined aspects of the initiative during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 12, under the theme ‘The New Face of Food’.

Noting that the programme was multifaceted, Mr. Green said the Ministry is seeking to engage 50 women who are at different stages of their agri-entrepreneurial engagements and help them to transition.

He indicated that the target beneficiaries will receive training and grant funding, among other inputs, while pointing out that his Ministry will be collaborating on the engagement with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

“This Agriculture in Bloom programme [aims] to celebrate our women involved in agriculture and fisheries and highlight them as examples to inspire other women,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green thanked the Jamaica Network of Rural Women for their pivotal role in engaging new women in agriculture, “and expanding the reach of our women farmers”.