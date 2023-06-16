Minister Vaz to Recommend Owen Ellington As Transport Authority Chairman

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says he will in short order submit a recommendation to the Cabinet for former Commissioner of Police, Owen Ellington, to be appointed Chairman of the Transport Authority.
He made the announcement while delivering the main address at the Authority’s Transportation Conference 2023, held on Thursday (June 15) at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in Mona, St. Andrew.
Mr. Ellington will replace Joseph Shoucair, who was appointed chairman in 2016.
The Transport Authority is the agency charged with responsibility for the licensing of all public and commercial vehicles, and the regulating and monitoring of public transportation in Jamaica.