Minister Vaz to Outline 100-Day Plan for Transportation Sector

With transport recently added to his portfolio, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says he will be taking a 100-day plan for the transportation sector to Parliament.
Speaking at Wednesday’s (July 5) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, the Minister said that this will be done before or just after the summer recess.
He indicated that he will be meeting with transport stakeholders at an all-day retreat in Ocho Rios next week.
“This is so that I can fully understand their concerns and the partnership going forward in relation to how we’re going to turn around the public transportation sector to become what it should be and show that we can do it. We can be a disciplined society,” he noted.
The Minister, in the meantime, pointed out that the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be testing a cashless fare-collection system over a six-month period.
“The cashless pilot is on, and I think that is going to be a big help in the viability of the JUTC, which takes billions of dollars out of their budget every year for subsidy,” he pointed out.
Minister Vaz also discussed details of a rural school bus transportation system as a major part of his vision for the transportation sector.