Minister Vaz Hands Over Bus to NWA

Story Highlights The vehicle was handed over to the National Works Agency (NWA) on Thursday (March 17) during a ceremony held at the Ministry's Trafalgar Road offices in Kingston.

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology has procured a 2021 Toyota Hiace bus for the purpose of aiding the execution of services related to the National Broadband Initiative (NBI).

The vehicle was handed over to the National Works Agency (NWA) on Thursday (March 17) during a ceremony held at the Ministry’s Trafalgar Road offices in Kingston.

It will be used to assist with the transportation of fibre technicians and the installation of fibre optic cables across Jamaica.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz said the handover marks the Ministry’s investment in its partnership with the NWA and the initiative at large.

“We are pleased to hand over this vehicle to the NWA. At the Ministry, we view the NWA as a vital partner in the rollout of the [NBI], a partner which has and continues to be instrumental in undertaking the requisite infrastructural and technical works to boost the broadband capacity of Jamaica,” Mr. Vaz said.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a significant digital divide in Jamaica, and the importance of bridging same.

Mr. Vaz implored the NWA to take good care of the unit and to use for its intended purpose.

The National Broadband Initiative aims to have every household and every community connected to the Internet. The initiative forms part of the Government’s goal of having a truly digital society by 2030.