JIS News
home » JIS News » Economic Growth & Job Creation

PHOTOS: Minister Vaz Unveiling Activities for Engineers’ Week 2019

Economic Growth & Job Creation
September 3, 2019
Written by: Alecia Smith
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left), speaks with President of the Jamaica Institution of Engineers (JIE), Christopher Hamilton, about some of the activities for Engineers’ Week 2019, which are listed on the chart shown. The Week will be observed from September 15 to 21, under the theme ‘Engineering a Collaborative Approach to Development’. Occasion was a courtesy call at Jamaica House on Tuesday (August 3).