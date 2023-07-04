Minister Tufton Hails Public Healthcare Workers

The country’s public healthcare workers have been hailed as vanguards “who… continue to blaze a trail of service excellence to Jamaicans from all walks of life, even in a challenging environment”.
These sentiments were expressed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in his message to mark Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month throughout July.
The Minister’s message was delivered by Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals, Dr. Natalie Whylie, during a service at Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston on Sunday (July 2) to kick off month-long commemorative activities in the South-East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).
Dr. Tufton said dedicating the entire month to celebrate healthcare workers is an expression of gratitude for their service.
“Healthcare workers, including porters, nurses, doctors, data-entry clerks, community health aides and administrators, have remained steadfast, resilient, and committed to safeguarding the best possible health outcomes for the people of Jamaica,” he noted.
Dr. Tufton also pointed out that the month’s theme – ‘Honouring Commitment, Service and Sacrifice” – reflects the passion with which healthcare workers perform their daily duties, during and outside of a crisis.
“The Ministry of Health and Wellness joins a proud nation in saluting you. We celebrate you as our healthcare heroes and salute you for going above and beyond the call of duty to save lives,” he said.
“On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness and a grateful nation, I laud all categories of healthcare workers; you are our health heroes,” Dr. Tufton added.
For his part, SERHA Regional Director, Errol Greene, extended sincere appreciation on behalf of the Authority’s Board and Management to all healthcare workers, “for their immense labour in supporting and safeguarding the health and well-being of this nation”.
Mr. Greene described the workers as public health’s greatest asset, noting that all categories of professionals in SERHA, which is the largest of the four Regional Authorities, are supported by able leadership teams working tirelessly daily to respond to the nation’s well-being.
These practitioners, he indicated, include administrators, midwives, drivers, clerks, nurses, health education and communications staff, medical technologists, and doctors, among others.