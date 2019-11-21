Minister Terrelonge Says Greater Support Needed To End Corporal Punishment In Schools

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, has called for greater support from teachers and other stakeholders in the education system to put an end to corporal punishment in schools.

“As a Government, whilst we have moved to ban corporal punishment in school, we certainly need the buy-in. It is, therefore, important that our teachers, principals, board chairmen, the churches and civil society support the Government as we call for a complete ban in all our institutions,” he said.

The Education State Minister was addressing the official launch of the National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV) at Emancipation Park in Kingston on Tuesday (November 19), which was observed as World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Mr. Terrelonge said that the corporal punishment ban should also be extended to the home.

“Children experience much violence in their homes as well. Not only are they the victims of violence, but they also experience psychological and emotional violence when they have to witness their mothers and their older siblings being beaten as well,” he said.

Along with that, the Minister said statistics indicate that nine out of every 10 children witness violence at school from bullying.

“When this happens, our children are also now afraid to go to school. They are afraid to be at home and some of them are afraid to go on the streets.

“So certainly, as a nation, we have to take the requisite steps to end violence against children, and this evening’s launch is a step in the right direction as we work together in partnership to end violence against our children,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

The NPACV, launched by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), aims to reduce the impact of violence against children through an integrated approach involving prevention, control, intervention responses, monitoring, and evaluation.

The action plan, to be implemented over five years, is in keeping with Jamaica’s commitment to the Global Partnership To End Violence Against Children.

Mr. Terrelonge said the action plan is important “not only internally as a nation but also to our international partners like the United Nations, as it says that Jamaica is, in fact, committed to ending violence against our children”.

“We have to recognise that our children are our most treasured gifts and an investment in our children will result in the growth and development and prosperity of our nation. So it is important that we stop all violence against our children,” he added.