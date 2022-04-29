Minister Sounds Warning As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Omicron BA.2 variant is spreading, and persons need to protect themselves by practicing safety measures and getting vaccinated.
Sounding the warning, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said more persons are going to be positive with COVID-19, “or, are positive,” and responsible actions are needed from the population.
“We have a trend that is going up gradually, 108 persons hospitalised, 22 confirmed with COVID-19, and another 86 suspected of the virus,” Dr. Tufton said, while addressing a COVID Conversations digital press conference, today, Thursday (April 28).
The Minister added that over the last day, Jamaica recorded a positivity rate of 11.6 percent, which represents a seven-day average of 8.6 percent, while in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 115 new COVID-19 infections and one confirmed COVID related death.
Minister Tufton told his audience that the data shows that 97.8 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated persons. It is important that persons be reminded that if they become ill with the virus and are not protected by the vaccines, they are at a very high risk of dying, he said.
“The COVID-19 still represents a risk, and the management of the threat has to continue, and we all have a role to play,” he said, noting that the BA.2 variant which is of concern globally, is highly transmissible and is present in Jamaica since as far back as March.
The Minister is appealing for continued wearing of masks, physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and “stay home if you are ill, and get vaccinated; vaccines are available and they are the best form of protection,” he said.