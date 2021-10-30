Minister Shaw Hails Anti-Dumping and Subsidies Commission

Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, has hailed the work of the Anti-Dumping and Subsidies Commission (ADSC), noting that the entity has remained “excellent” in protecting Jamaica’s producers against unfair trade practices.

The Minister, in highlighting Jamaica’s excellent record in international trade jurisprudence, pointed out that the Executive Director for the ADSC, Andrea Marie Dawes, has been appointed by the WTO Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to serve as an expert on several panels to settle disputes between member countries, under the world body’s Dispute and Understanding (DSU) mechanism.

The Commission’s core mandate provides for it to investigate complaints and prescribe remedies for unfair international trade practices.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, has hailed the work of the Anti-Dumping and Subsidies Commission (ADSC), noting that the entity has remained “excellent” in protecting Jamaica’s producers against unfair trade practices.

Delivering the keynote address on Thursday (October 28), at a virtual function to mark National Trade Remedies Day and observe the Commission’s 21st anniversary, the Minister noted that the entity has been recognised as one of the important investigating authorities among small economies.

“In the 21 years of work, the ADSC has not only played a strong role in the protection of Jamaican companies but has also been singled out by officials of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a model organisation,” he pointed out.

He said that the Commission has become a centre of excellence in its field, with qualified staff who are versed in international trade jurisprudence and practice, making it “a valuable resource for Jamaica’s trade policy development and implementation”.

The Minister, in highlighting Jamaica’s excellent record in international trade jurisprudence, pointed out that the Executive Director for the ADSC, Andrea Marie Dawes, has been appointed by the WTO Director General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to serve as an expert on several panels to settle disputes between member countries, under the world body’s Dispute and Understanding (DSU) mechanism.

He noted that the Commission has also retooled to become a more modern, streamlined, user-friendly agency, pursuing ISO 9001:2015 certification, and training productive industries as its important partners.

He cited the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), as among the entities that have benefited from the Commission’s support.

Minister Shaw said that the ADSC is an important strategic instrument for companies that need protection from unfair trading practices and are seeking to pursue trade remedies.

It also plays a critical role in mitigating the threat that imports, if unchecked, pose to producers and the wider economy.

The Commission’s core mandate provides for it to investigate complaints and prescribe remedies for unfair international trade practices.