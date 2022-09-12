Minister Samuda to represent Jamaica at the GCF Meeting in Korea

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, will represent Jamaica at the second Green Climate Fund (GCF) Global Programming Conference 2022 in Incheon, Republic of Korea.
He will pursue funding for national climate change programmes which are at various stages from planning to execution.
The GCF Conference is expected to run from Tuesday, September 13 to Thursday, September 15, with a schedule of 9 sessions: the first being a high-level segment with the participation of Ministers and Heads of Accredited Entities.
Days three and four will feature two days of parallel thematic and sectoral tracks and bilateral meetings throughout the event.
“This is an opportune time for the world and regional leaders to discuss their ambitions in alignment with the Paris Agreement. During the enhancement cycle of 2020-2021, many countries have stepped up and revised their NDCs to set more ambitious goals, grounded in more detailed analysis and more robust processes,” Minister Samuda noted.
For the first session, Minister Samuda will present on the topic “Systems Transitions: Programming for Transformational Change”. During this session, he will highlight how the Jamaica Systemic Resilience Assessment Tool (J-SRAT) helps to structure investments in an integrated manner, addressing systemic challenges.
In May 2022, Jamaica became the first country to complete the development of the Systematic Risk Assessment tool which is aimed at building climate resilience.
He will also outline how the GCF can ensure that funding reaches the most vulnerable in Jamaica while untapping the potential of investments in the blue economy through streamlined mechanisms, in line with national development priorities.
The final session titled ‘Green Climate Fund Global Programming Conference: SIDS Ministerial’ will include Heads of State and Ministers of countries in the Caribbean, the Pacific, the Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and South China Sea (AIS), GCF Directors, Senior Managers, and representatives from GCF regional desks.
The Global Programming Conference will run concurrently with the GCF Private Investment for Climate Conference 2022.
Established by 194 governments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in developing countries, the GCF will help vulnerable societies adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change. The GCF is a unique global platform to respond to climate change by investing in low-emission and climate-resilient development.