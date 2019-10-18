JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Engaging With Students And Past Students of Kingston College

October 18, 2019
Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda (left), shake hands with head boy, Kingston College, Andwele Shurland, during a visit to the institution located at 2A North Street in downtown Kingston on October 16. At centre is principal at the institution, Dave Myrie.
Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, engages with students and past students of Kingston College during a tour of the institution located at 2A North Street in downtown Kingston on October 16.