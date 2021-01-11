Minister Samuda Condemns Robbery of Trade Centre Building for the Visually Impaired

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda is expressing disappointment and shock at reports of Saturday morning’s robbery of the Creative Craft Plus building on Hanover Street in Kingston.

Minister Samuda is publicly condemning this act of criminality and heartless behavior, “this form of criminal behaviour is not just callous, but a blatant attack on the disabled community who are among the most vulnerable in our society,” Mr Samuda said.

He is therefore calling on persons to come forward and give information to the police so that those responsible can be held accountable for their actions.

The trade centre, which employs and trains persons who are blind and visually impaired, specialises in chair caning as well as wicker furniture making and repair.

In the meantime, Minister Samuda is urging members of society to reach out to persons among us with disabilities show care and support where possible.