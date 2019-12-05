PHOTOS: State Minister For National Security At St. Peter’s Basic School

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), converses with Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, during Tuesday’s (December 3) media launch of activities to mark Reggae Month 2020, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The events will be held throughout February 2020 under the theme ‘Come ketch de Riddim’. Performing in the background is Grammy-winning international dancehall artiste, Sean Paul.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Agriculture
December 5, 2019
Education
Entertainment
Technology
December 5, 2019
JIS radio
December 5, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
December 5, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
December 5, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
Get the facts