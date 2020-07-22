Minister of Finance Extends COVID-19 Compliance Relaxation Mechanisms

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke has approved the extension of existing COVID-19 compliance relaxation mechanisms.

The Minister first announced the relaxation as part of the 2020/21 Revenue Measures, where business entities were allowed a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) without meeting the statutory obligations of filing and making a return. This was done as part of the effort to assist businesses in continuing their operations despite the COVID-19 Pandemic. These initial measures were to end on June 30, 2020.

In light of the continued negative impact of the pandemic, and as part of Government of Jamaica’s continued efforts to support the recovery process, Dr. Clarke has approved that certain measures be either extended, suspended or implemented, effective July 1, 2020.

· Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will continue facilitating the issuance of one-off TCCs to businesses that fall into non-compliance over the period July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

· There will be no new summons issued, court proceedings or enforcement action taken for non-compliance until after September 30, 2020.

· Taxpayers with outstanding interest and penalty charges, as a result of late payment and or late filing of tax obligations due for the period March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 may qualify for the reversal of charges incurred during that period.

Dr. Clarke noted that, “Businesses are in crisis mode and should not be distracted from core activities and have to divert resources to enforcement matters during this critical period. The Government will continue to support the reopening and strengthening of businesses that are having difficulties at this time.”

TAJ will issue additional information about this relaxation and conditions for qualification.