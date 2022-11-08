Minister Morgan Urges Young People Not to Underestimate Their Power

Jamaica’s youth are being encouraged not to underestimate their ability to contribute to or drive changes that can redound to the country’s long-term benefit.
The urging comes from Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.
“There has been no revolution in the world that has not been led by young people. Young people are the engine that drives economies and builds societies and countries. As young people, don’t take your voice and your power for granted,” the Minister said.
He was speaking during the National Youth Month Church Service on Sunday (November 6) at Generations Church in Mandeville, Manchester.
Mr. Morgan said history is replete with examples of young people who have been at the forefront of leadership in societies, noting that this dates back to Biblical times.
He said this is also evident in Jamaica today, citing the example of the Most Hon. Andrew Holness who became a Member of Parliament at age 25 and is now Prime Minister.
Minister Morgan also highlighted the plethora of young people, himself included, who have been making an impact on Jamaica’s governance framework through the Houses of Parliament.
“So, I’m asking you young people… do not hide from your responsibilities. The future of Jamaica is yours, and you can decide whether you want to invest in it now so that you will reap the rewards [later],” Mr. Morgan said.
Youth Month is being observed throughout November under the theme ‘Reignited: Empowering Youth for Jamaica 60 and Beyond’.
Among the programmed activities are the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence, where young people who have made outstanding contributions in various areas of nation-building will be recognised.
The activities are also expected to include round-table discussions, training workshops and business networking.