Gov’t Remains Committed to Safeguarding the Rights of Jamaica’s Youth

The Government remains committed to safeguarding the rights of Jamaica’s youth, including their educational development.

This assurance comes from Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, who was speaking during Sunday’s (November 6) church service to launch National Youth Month. The service was held at Generations Church in Mandeville, Manchester.

“We all know that the world is changing, and that means our education system must evolve to better prepare our young people for this new world. We also know that there is no single way, no single formula for preparing our young people for this new and more complex future,” she noted.

The Minister maintained, however, that “we can… seek further improvements in our system by maximising opportunities for the more socially and economically disadvantaged groups and ensuring that education remains an uplifting force for society.”

Mrs. Williams noted that Jamaica’s youth are change agents, capable of transforming the country and the fortunes of its citizens.

She also pointed out that many of the country’s young people are “game changers” who have long performed at very high levels of excellence in several areas, including education, medicine, sports, and music.

The Minister said, however, that it is widely acknowledged that they need empowerment to effectively use their energy, talents and creative minds to promote nation-building and socio-economic development, now and in the future.

“Our ability to grow as a country, rests on our collective commitment to strengthen efforts to improve our social and economic environment,” she maintained.

Against this background, Mrs. Williams assured that the Ministry “will continue to provide support, as you prepare to assume your roles as tomorrow’s leaders.”

“Young people… youth of Jamaica, the capacity for great work lies in all of you, and it’s your job, and even your duty, to find it, polish it, and let it shine,” she added.

Commemorative activities marking Youth Month are being held throughout November under the theme – ‘Reignited: Empowering Youth for Jamaica 60 and Beyond’.

Mrs. Williams indicated that among the slated activities are the Prime Minister’s National Youth Awards for Excellence.

These will be presented to individuals deemed to have made outstanding contributions in various areas of nation building.

“There will also be opportunities for roundtable discussions, training workshops and exposure to business networking. I encourage you to participate fully and act as channels of useful information to your peers,” the Minister said.