Minister Montague Says Domestic Airline A Priority

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, says he is working to have a domestic airline operating in Jamaica in short order.

“Having a domestic airline is one of my objectives because I believe that ordinary Jamaicans should have an option of taking… air transport, so I have it as one of my priorities,” he said.

Mr. Montague was speaking to JIS News at the final in a series of consultations for the crafting of a new National Transport Policy (NTP), held on Wednesday (March 13) at The Knutsford Court Hotel in St. Andrew.

He indicated that discussions are under way with three investment groups to start a domestic service.

“The market can take up to two, and possibly three. I am leading the effort to have a domestic carrier up and running,” he said.

The series of consultations, held with key stakeholders, will guide the revision of the transport policy, covering air, water, road, railway, and infrastructure and services.

It identifies the issues faced in the development of the sector; the roles of Government, the private sector and the numerous authorities operating in the sector; the changes necessary in the regulatory structure; and environment and safety issues.