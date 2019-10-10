Minister Montague Hails Election Of JCAA Head As President Of ICAO 40th Assembly

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, has congratulated Director General of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), Nari Williams-Singh, on his recent election as President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 40th Assembly.

Mr. Williams-Singh was elected by delegates at the Assembly, which is the highest gathering of the international aviation community’s governing body, held from September 24 to October 4 in Montreal, Canada.

“We are very proud of his achievement. It has never happened before, and also what is remarkable is that Jamaica is not on the Executive Council of the ICAO, but the 192 member states saw it fit to elect little Jamaica to be in charge of that Assembly,” Mr. Montague said.

He was speaking at a ceremony for the presentation of an Aerodrome Operator Certificate to the Norman Manley International Airport at the Ministry’s office in Kingston on Tuesday (October 8).

The ICAO Assembly is convened triennially by the governing body to enable delegates and other representatives to deliberate on and endorse the upcoming three-year work programme, while establishing a new global consensus on the priorities to be pursued by the global aviation industry.

More than 2,600 Ministers and high-ranking government officials attended the launch of the United Nations aviation agency’s 40th Assembly.