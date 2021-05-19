Minister McKenzie Pleased With Distribution Of Care Packages

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says he is pleased with the distribution of the care packages by councillors within municipalities across the country, for which $280 million was provided.

The care package distribution was initiated as a response to the negative impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on families across Jamaica.

Minister McKenzie, who was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 18), said there have been no reports of partisan disbursement of the care packages.

“The role of the councillors in this effort cannot be overstated. They have played a vital role in the COVID-19 public vaccination drive and we have seen the effectiveness of the… councillors, in their performance in the distribution of the care package programme,” Minister McKenzie said.

“I am pleased that there has not been one report of any partisan distribution of the care packages,” he stressed.