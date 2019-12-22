Minister McKenzie Hosts West Kingston Senior Citizens’ Christmas Treat

JIS News
home » JIS News » Community
Photo of the day
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right), hands over a copy of the Deed for the Coral Gardens Trust Fund to members of the Rastafarian Coral Gardens Benevolent Society and victims of the Coral Gardens incident, on Thursday (December 19) at her Ministry’s offices, on Trafalgar Road, in Kingston. Sharing the moment are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (back row, second right), and Cultural Liaison in the Ministry, Barbara Blake Hannah (right).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Community
December 21, 2019
National Security
December 21, 2019
Culture
December 21, 2019
Education
December 20, 2019
JIS radio
December 18, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
December 18, 2019
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
December 18, 2019
Feature | Presented by: Twila Wheelan
Get the facts