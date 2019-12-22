  • JIS News
    Minister McKenzie Hosts West Kingston Senior Citizens’ Christmas Treat

    Community
    December 21, 2019
    Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), feeds West Kingston resident, Daphne Weller, during the annual West Kingston senior citizens Christmas treat at the Tivoli Gardens community centre, on Friday (December 20). Ms. Weller was among the more than 1,000 residents, including shut-ins, who were feted and presented with care packages in the spirit of the Yuletide season. Mr. McKenzie is the Member of Parliament for Kingston Western.
    Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon,. Desmond McKenzie, presents a meal to West Kingston resident, Edna White, during the annual West Kingston senior citizens Christmas treat at the Tivoli Gardens community centre, on Friday (December 20). Ms. White was among the more than 1,000 residents, including shut-ins, who were feted and presented with care packages in the spirit of the Yuletide Season. Mr. McKenzie is the Member of Parliament for Kingston Western.
    Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), extends season’s greetings to West Kingston resident, Daphne Weller, during the annual West Kingston senior citizens Christmas treat at the Tivoli Gardens community centre on Friday (December 20). Ms. Weller was among over 1,000 residents, including shut-ins, who were feted and presented with care packages, in the spirit of the Yuletide season. Mr. McKenzie is the Member of Parliament for Kingston Western.