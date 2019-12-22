Minister McKenzie Hosts West Kingston Senior Citizens’ Christmas Treat

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right), hands over a copy of the Deed for the Coral Gardens Trust Fund to members of the Rastafarian Coral Gardens Benevolent Society and victims of the Coral Gardens incident, on Thursday (December 19) at her Ministry’s offices, on Trafalgar Road, in Kingston. Sharing the moment are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (back row, second right), and Cultural Liaison in the Ministry, Barbara Blake Hannah (right).

Click to view more