Minister Henry Lauds JSIF

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Michael Henry, has lauded the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) for its dedication and consistency in the delivery of high-quality projects and good governance practices.

Mr. Henry, who has portfolio responsibility for JSIF, noted that for more than two decades, the agency has undertaken several impactful infrastructure projects.

These include upgrading of health centres; rehabilitation and refurbishing of schools and police stations; construction of vital roads; and the building of community centres.

“JSIF has an impeccable track record of implementing these projects within the approved budget and in a timely manner, and setting the example of sweat equity,” he said.

Minister Henry was addressing the opening ceremony for a two-day seminar for contractors and consultants, hosted by JSIF at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (January 28).

He noted that the event is timely and is part of JSIF’s continued efforts in ensuring that the standards of projects are in keeping with the agency’s principles and procedures.

“JSIF depends on a committed and competent set of stakeholders to deliver projects in a timely manner. The seminar is also a means of capacity-building for the contractors and consultants with respect to JSIF’s processes, systems and policies pertaining to procurement and other technical issues related to the implementation of projects,” he said.

Additionally, the seminar informed contractors and consultants about existing and upcoming sub-project opportunities. It also provided a forum for JSIF to receive feedback from the stakeholders about issues affecting the industry and their relationship with JSIF.

In his remarks, Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, said that the interaction with and feedback provided by the contractors and consultants will enable the agency to improve programme delivery.

“Many of the things we do in communities as we traverse the island rely on the expertise and the efforts of our contractors and consultants.

“Despite the designs we put on paper, despite the words we put in reports, it does require someone to go out there and actually do the work, monitor the work, see to the quality, ensure that value for money is achieved and, more than anything else, ensure the beneficiaries receive that which we intended to do,” Mr. Sweeney said.