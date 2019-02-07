Minister Green Says Organisations Must Improve Efficiency

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, has called for organisations to put measures in place to ensure greater efficiency in operations.

“We have to take a look at our processes…especially across the public sector. We lose a lot of productive time and unnecessary energy, which leads to a retardation of our possibilities for growth and creativity,” he said.

He noted that the Government is moving to ensure greater efficiency in service delivery through the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Programme.

“We recognise that we need to re-examine our processes and ensure that we are doing things in the most efficient way possible,” he noted.

Mr. Green was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of LearnFest Caribbean 2019 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (February 6).

The two-day event, from February 6 to 7, seeks to promote operational efficiency across various industries. It is being held under the theme ‘Level up and Set Yourself Apart’.

Mr. Green, in his presentation, pointed to the need for improved communication across the public and private sectors in ensuring transparency and efficiency in executing projects.

“People want and expect to know what is happening and they expect to know it in real time. Regardless of the size of the project, people want to know the ‘how’ and the ‘why’ especially if you work in the public sector,” he said.

He said that an effective communication strategy should be an integral part of project development in order to ensure stakeholder buy-in.

“People don’t want to wait months after the project is far gone to appreciate why they should buy into this project. I think that is one of the things we need to pay keen attention to,” he added.

Founder of LearnFest Caribbean and Chief Executive Officer of Project Management Global Institute (PGMI), Sherrone Blake Lobban, said that the event is targeting project managers and other professionals across various disciplines.

“It involves discussions on how persons …can utilise project management to be more efficient. The conference is not only for project managers. It is for anybody that utilises projects,” she noted.

The event will feature workshops, interactive sessions and networking activities.