Minister Grange Welcomes History-Making, Grammy Winning Koffee

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has welcomed home the Jamaican Grammy-winning artiste, Koffee.

Minister Grange met the artiste at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday (today). It was the singer’s first time returning to Jamaica since winning the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in Los Angeles, California on 26 January 2020.

Minister Grange said: “I’m really very happy to welcome Koffee home after she made history as the first female solo Reggae artiste to win the Grammy. I’m as excited as when I was Shabba Ranks’ manager and we won the Grammy. I feel so good about Koffee’s success.”

The Minister described it as a blessing to be celebrating Koffee’s success during Reggae Month.

Minister Grange said she was delighted that her Ministry provided a platform to showcase Koffee’s talent. In December 2017, Minister Grange selected Koffee — who was 17 at the time — to perform at the unveiling ceremony for the statue of the Jamaican track legend, Usain Bolt, at the National Stadium.

“She performed for Usain Bolt and, for the first time, had major exposure at the national level [and] the rest is history. She has just moved from success to success and what is so beautiful about her — she’s young, she’s bright, and she’s humble,” said Minister Grange.

Koffee also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, at Jamaica House.