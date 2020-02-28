Minister Grange Saddened by Killing of Bobsledder and Footballer

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says she’s saddened by the death of young bobsledder, Oshane Keith Junior Lewis, and the former national footballer, Irvino English.

Minister Grange has received news that both men who represented Jamaica in international competitions were killed in violent circumstances in separate incidents on Ash Wednesday.

Minister Grange said the “devastating news” had left her “heart-broken”.

She described Oshane Lewis as “one of the Jamaica’s most promising young bobsledders who had been doing well and had a bright future in the sport.”

The Minister also paid tribute to Irvino English who had been coaching young footballers since hanging up his boots.

Minister Grange has extended condolences to their families and friends and is urging people with information about the killings to make a report to the police.