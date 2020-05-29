Minister Grange Pays Tribute to Minister Robinson

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has issued the following statement at the

passing of the Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honourable Shahine Robinson.

Minister’s Statement:

Today, my soul hurts deeply.

The passing of my dear sister and friend, Shahine Robinson, was not unexpected but still, it hits like a tornado. My heart, my prayers and love go out to her family.

Shahine Robinson was quiet and unassuming, but she was very efective.

Over the past 20 years, we have walked a political journey in which we matched strides in reaching a common destination and achieving a common goal. We wanted to see a better way of life for our constituents, the people of Jamaica and particularly the women of this country.

When Shahine came to Parliament in 2001, after what is still one of the biggest political upsets in Jamaican history, she joined me as the only female on the Opposition side. She became my little sister.

Having directed the public relations aspect of her campaign, I knew her very well and I knew what she had to offer.

She was a gentle and kind soul who gave dedicated service to the people of North East St Ann as their MP.

Shahine led with her heart whether she handling constituency afairs or leading a Ministry. She did every duty with passion and compassion for the welfare of the most vulnerable. Her passionate advocacy on behalf of the poor will always be remembered.

I could readily call on Minister Robinson for support in any area of her portfolio responsibilities.

Shahine will be sorely missed in the Cabinet, in the Parliament, at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, and in her beloved North East St.Ann, where the people became part of her family.

Shahine, my sister, I will always love you. You are forever in my heart. You have served well and now your work is over. Sleep in peace and may the angels guide your path as you transition to a better place.

Blessings, always.

Babsy.