Minister Grange Pays Tribute to Glenda Simms

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says the gender activist, Dr Glenda Simms — who passed away on New Year’s Eve — was “a trailblazing figure in the fight for women’s rights.”

In her tribute, Minister Grange reflected on Dr Simms’ “dedicated and passionate leadership” of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs (now the Bureau of Gender Affairs) and her “immense contribution towards the struggle for gender equality.”

During her time at the Bureau from 1996 and 2005, Dr Simms started the consultations towards the development of the National Policy on Gender Equality, revitalised Parish Advisory Committees, established the National Gender Advisory Committee and developed public education initiatives on gender-based violence.

“Dr Simms never stopped advocating for women’s rights and for the removal of barriers that prevent women and girls from achieving their full potential. She gave dedicated and passionate leadership to her cause and has been a trailblazing figure in the fight for women’s rights. She will be missed,” said Minister Grange.

The Minister has offered condolences to the Dr Simms’ family.