Minister Grange Mourns Passing of Former Permanent Secretary Alison McLean

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has been plunged into mourning this morning, upon learning of the death

overnight of the former Permanent Secretary, Alison McLean.

Minister, the Honourable Olivia Grange, said the news came as a shock:

“This really breaks my heart. Alison was the consummate professional in a career which spanned academics, administration and regional service. I found her to be a rather pleasant person who had time for light hearted moments and humour.

I consider her death untimely as I am convinced she had much more to contribute to her country and the region.

We are certainly grateful for a life that was distinguished by service to country and region.”

Alison McLean was a former Business Development and Organisational Development Executive who successfully changed career paths to serve as the first Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

She was recognised and highly respected for her fearless advocacy for human rights and environmental stewardship. She blazed an unrivalled trail of activism and her unbridled passion for good corporate governance has been exemplified by many here in Jamaica as well as the wider Caribbean region.

Minister Grange added:

“I hail her contribution as a true gender champion, having led the charge as Head of UN Women, Multi-Caribbean Office.

On behalf of the government, I extend deepest condolences to her immediate and extended families, including our family in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.”