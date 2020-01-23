Minister Grange All Set for Dengue Clean Up

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has said that she’s satisfied with the preparatory works for the three-day national dengue clean up which begins on Friday.

In keeping with the Labour Day format, national and parish projects have been established.

The national projects will be undertaken in the communities of Grants Pen and Rae Town in the corporate area. Minister Grange says those two communities are among 36 from across the country that have been listed as critical, meaning they are most in need of intervention to destroy mosquitoes and their breeding sites.

Minister Grange — who is leading the coordination of the dengue clean up through the National Labour Day Secretariat — said:

“The preparations have gone well and I anticipate that we will all work in our homes, communities, schools and work places to find and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

“Dengue is a serious disease that has the potential to affect every constituency, every community, every school, every home and every person. Therefore, it is critical that all us — each member of parliament, each councillor, each person — get involved in efforts to find and destroy the mosquitoes that transmit dengue.

This national effort requires all of us to play a part.”

Minister Grange also announced parish projects, to be led by Municipal Corporations, as follows:

PARISH PROJECT SITE Westmoreland Grange Hill Hanover Sandy Bay St. James Salt Spring Trelawny Clarks Town St. Ann Exchange St. Mary Annotto Bay Proper Portland Manchioneal Town St. Thomas Golden Valley St. Catherine Buck Town near Gordon Pen St. Elizabeth Junction Manchester Craig Head Clarendon Aenon Town

Minister Grange said the work at national and parish projects will focus on finding and destroying mosquitoes and their breeding sites by removing bulky waste, bushing overgrown vegetation, and filling out depressed areas where mosquitoes are likely to breed.

The Minister said a “critical part of the intervention will be our interaction with residents where we will be encouraging and showing them how to cover drums and other water holding containers; and emptying or destroying containers, as necessary.”

The national clean up will take place over three days — January 24, 25 and 26 —under the theme: Mosquitoes wanted dead, not alive!