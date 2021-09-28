Minister Daryl Vaz to update Parliament on Broadband Initiative, distribute laptops to Parliamentarians

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz will provide an update on the National Broadband Initiative in the Parliament, today, September 28, 2021.

Minister Vaz is expected to provide information on the 100 Day ICT Plan, the expansion of public Wi-Fi hotspots connectivity and the provision of devices to schools.

Additionally, Minister Vaz will use the occasion to distribute laptops to Members of the House of Representatives. The twenty-one (21) members of The Senate will receive their devices on Friday, October 1, 2021.