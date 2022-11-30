Minister Chuck Endorses ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ Campaign

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has endorsed the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ national ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign.
Mr. Chuck, who is the Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Eastern, made an impromptu appearance at a forum dubbed ‘A Conversation with the Minister’, which was hosted by Agriculture Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.
The event was held at Shortwood Teachers’ College in the constituency on Tuesday (November 29).
The forum was used to sensitise agricultural science and food and nutrition teachers about the campaign and the role they can play in influencing students.
Mr. Chuck told the educators and other interests attending that he is “very happy to endorse Minister Charles’ strategy and programme”.
The Minister, who underscored the importance of eating locally grown nutritious foods while sharing his lifestyle choices, pointed out that “every single one of us can play a part… in the interest of [our] health”.
Noting that local food and cuisine are “well regarded” globally, Mr. Chuck said “agriculture can take off and be a winner for Jamaica”.
“We have more Jamaicans living abroad and they love their Jamaican food. The demand is great. As you go back to your communities, make sure you push and [help] agriculture [to] grow,” Mr. Chuck charged.
Launched earlier this year, the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign aims to generate resilience, advance sustainability, and improve efficiency in agriculture.
It targets several priority areas, including crop production and climate-smart practices and technologies.