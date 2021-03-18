Minister Calls For Collective Efforts Of Education Stakeholders

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, is calling for the collective efforts of education stakeholders to navigate the challenges facing the sector.

Speaking at the virtual opening of the fourth International Conference on Educational Leadership and Management, today (March 18), the Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic demands new and changing expectations of what the education system is expected to deliver, given the changing needs of school populations and stakeholders.

“Leadership at any level in the education sector can define whether we are successful or whether we fail. Our collective efforts will be needed as teachers, principals, students, researchers and allied international bodies in education to plot the way forward as we navigate these unprecedented times,” the Minister argued.

“The decisions and actions of leaders now will have long-term implications on generations that are to come,” Mrs. Williams added.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s support for the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL), which is charged with the task of equipping education leaders with the requisite skills to educate the nation.

“If we are going to hold our leaders accountable, then we must ensure they are given the necessary tools and they are empowered with the requisite knowledge, so that the best decision can be made for the benefit of our students,” she said.

Presentations were also made by regional and international leaders in education.

The event was hosted by the Institute for Educational Administration and Leadership-Jamaica (IEAL-J), under the theme ‘Educational Leadership for Public Accountability’.

The IEAL-J is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation, committed to research and consultancy services in the fields of educational administration and leadership.