Minister Bartlett to Participate in WTTC Global Summit in Mexico

Story Highlights While in Mexico, the Minister will be participating in a number of meetings with key global and industry leaders such as Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia​, Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Former President of Colombia and recipient of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, Juan Manuel Santos; Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton and WTTC Chair as well as President and CEO of Carnival Corp. & Plc (Cruise), Arnold W. Donald.

Organizers have stated that there will be stringent health and hygiene protocols in place, including on-site testing, restricted capacity to ensure physical distancing, and extensive outdoor activities, to ensure the wellbeing of all attendees. Additionally, they have introduced strict measures to create a bubble and strongly recommend attendees stay in the Moon Palace complex, which will play host to the event.

It will take place in a hybrid format, allowing persons to watch the sessions online via a virtual platform. The in-person Summit is an invitation-only event for WTTC Members, Government Ministers, and chosen VIP guests. Minister Bartlett leaves the island on April 25 and is slated to return on April 28.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett will join other global tourism decision-makers in Mexico this weekend, for the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Global Summit 2021. The event is being organized in partnership with the Government of Quintana Roo, under the theme ‘Uniting the World for Recovery,’ and will run from April 25-27 in Cancun.

The summit will also enable Minister Bartlett and other international tourism sector representatives to finalize discussions undertaken by the WTTC, regarding the level of support to be provided to volcano affected Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This follows recent discussions during a WTTC meeting chaired by Minister Bartlett, involving Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Bartlett will also be discussing multi-destination tourism and the strategies that are to be finalized for implementation, with representatives from the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Minister Bartlett will join President & CEO of the U.S Travel Association, Roger Dow, Yucatán Governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal; and Minister of Foreign Trade & Tourism for Peru, Claudia Cornejo, on April 27, for a panel discussion. The session will focus on the role of states in enabling their destinations to grow sustainably and inclusively, while also ensuring the sector can reach its social impact potential.

WTTC’s annual Global Summit is the most influential Travel & Tourism event on the calendar, where the highest-level industry leaders meet with key government representatives to take action on the biggest and most important issues across the international agenda. This year, the Global Summit will be exploring the challenges ahead and providing a platform for the recovery of the sector.

