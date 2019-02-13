Minister Bartlett Fetes 2018 Junior Schools Challenge Quiz Finalists

Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, recently hosted a reception for members of the winning 2018 TVJ Junior Schools’ Challenge Quiz team, Mount Airy All-Age School, and runner-up, Broughton Primary School.

The students and their coaches, principals, and parents were feted in fine style at the Royan Hotel in Negril, Westmoreland.

Both schools are located in Westmoreland, which is the parish of the Minister’s birth.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, recently hosted a reception for members of the winning 2018 TVJ Junior Schools’ Challenge Quiz team, Mount Airy All-Age School, and runner-up, Broughton Primary School.

The students and their coaches, principals, and parents were feted in fine style at the Royan Hotel in Negril, Westmoreland.

Both schools are located in Westmoreland, which is the parish of the Minister’s birth.

Mr. Bartlett, in commending the schools, noted that their success is “worthy of recognition”.

He emphasised that the students demonstrated to other youngsters across Jamaica that they are capable of achieving at the highest level in whatever engagement is undertaken.

Meanwhile, the schools’ principals expressed appreciation to Minister Bartlett for recognising the hard work and success of the students and their coaches.

Mount Airy’s Principal, Karen Anderson McKenzie, described the gesture as a “sentimental experience”.

“For him to take time out to be here, to give us this acknowledgement, I am feeling good. I am sure that my staff and students are feeling good and it really gives us a push to say ‘listen, if you work hard, you will achieve and you will be recognized’,” she noted.

Her Broughton Primary counterpart, Marva Davis Clarke, who was overwhelmed, told JIS News that it is an honour for students, teachers and parents to be recognised for their hard work and success in the competition.

“When I came in and saw this lovely setting and realised the Minister of Tourism did this for us, I was really very happy. It is good that when you work hard, you are shown the appreciation,” she stated.

Mount Airy All-Age school lifted the 2018 Junior Schools Challenge Quiz Trophy after contesting the December 11 final with Broughton Primary.