Minister Aubyn Hill Receives Courtesy Call from the Indian High Commissioner

Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, was paid a courtesy call by the new High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, H.E. Shri Mazakui. The meeting took place on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at the Ministry’s offices at 25 Dominica Drive.

Minister Hill, who had served both as Non-Resident High Commissioner for Jamaica to India, as well as the island’s Special Investment Ambassador to India, welcomed High Commissioner Mazakui to Jamaica. The Minister noted the special relationship that the two countries have shared throughout the years.

After a wide-ranging discussion a broad agenda was outlined on which Jamaica and India can expand their commercial and other cooperation.

High Commissioner Shri Mazakui presented Minister Hill with a book titled “The Story of My Experiments with Truth”, an autobiography by the late Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Ghandi).