Mind to Host Policy Forum January 18

Story Highlights The Management Institute for National Development (MIND) will host its first Policy Forum for 2019 on Friday, January 18, under the theme ‘Remove, Reduce, Recycle: An Imperative for Sustaining a Healthy Natural Environment’, at its Kingston Campus, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Director, Business Development and Communication at MIND, Marlene Campbell, said the forum is in support of the fourth National Goal of Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan, ‘Jamaica has a healthy natural environment’, and in particular, National Outcome 1, which focuses on Sustainable Management and Use of Environmental and Natural Resources.

“As an agency within the Government of Jamaica, MIND must support the various policies and programmes. Therefore, in light of the ban on single-use plastic bags, polystyrene foam and straws, which came into effect on January 1, it is only fitting that we do our part in supporting the call for a healthy natural environment,” Mrs. Campbell told JIS News.

Presenters at the forum will be Chief Executive Officer of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Peter Knight; and Community Relations Manager at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Rachel Reid.

Mrs. Campbell said the overarching purpose of the forum is to help promote the National Policy on Environmental Management Systems (EMS) that was developed in keeping with the Government’s commitment to improve environmental performance and the development of the green economy.

The MIND quarterly forums provide an excellent and strategic opportunity for leaders in the public sector, private sector, the academic community and representatives from other sector organisations and civil society, to interface and exchange information on issues of national, regional and global importance.

According to Mrs. Campbell, MIND will continue to support the national vision, to improve impact and public-sector appreciation and cooperation, and provide a mechanism for information transfer and knowledge creation among public-sector and other stakeholders.