Min. Floyd Green and Junior Chamber

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), welcomes President, Junior Chamber International (JCI), Jamaica, Dwayne Gayle (left), when he called on him at the Ministry, National Heroes Circle, Kingston, on Friday (July 27). At centre is Vice President, JCI, Rhonda Anderson. The JCI is an international non-profit organisation that creates an atmosphere within which young people between 18 and 40 years of age can develop their leadership skills. The JCI movement also seeks to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive changes in society. + -

Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), welcomes President, Junior Chamber International (JCI), Jamaica, Dwayne Gayle (left), when he called on him at the Ministry, National Heroes Circle, Kingston, on Friday (July 27). At centre is Vice President, JCI, Rhonda Anderson. The JCI is an international non-profit organisation that creates an atmosphere within which young people between 18 and 40 years of age can develop their leadership skills. The JCI movement also seeks to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive changes in society.

