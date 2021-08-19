Met Service Urges Persons To Remain Vigilant During The Hurricane Season

Director of the Meteorological Service Branch (Met Service), Evan Thompson, is urging Jamaicans to remain vigilant, as the Caribbean enters the peak of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

“We are still in the middle of the hurricane season, and anything could develop at any time. So, it is important that all our residents pay special attention to information as soon as it is sent out,” he told JIS News.

In relation to tropical storm Grace, he noted that “it was remarkable how many persons, even after a tropical storm warning was issued for Jamaica, didn’t even know that there was ever a tropical storm watch that was put in place for the island… for over 24-hours.”

“So, there are many members of the public who are not paying attention to the news [or] what is developing in our waters,” Mr. Thompson added.

The tropical storm warning was lifted on Wednesday (August 18) morning, as the system moved away from the island.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thompson advised that there is currently no sign of any other notable weather system that could potentially develop within Jamaica’s vicinity.

“Of course, that is not unusual, and we continue to monitor from the Metrological Service, the conditions over the waters to see if anything will develop, [and] that will be done 24 hours per day,” he indicated.