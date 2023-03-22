MET Service Joins with Forestry Dept. to Plant Trees

In celebration of the International Day of Forests today (March 21), the Meteorological Service of Jamaica has joined the National Forestry Department in its thrust to plant more trees.

Principal Director, Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Evan Thompson, told JIS News that to ensure enough trees are planted to replace those that have been cut down, members of his team journeyed to the Constant Spring Primary and Infant School to plant several fruit trees to commemorate the day.

“We made it fruit trees as we want them [students] to be able to enjoy these. Of course, not the current crop of students, but the ones that are coming, as we’re looking at the generations benefiting from something that is important to weather, climate and water,” he said.

Trees were also planted simultaneously at the Earnest Institute for the Gifted, Hyperactive and Talented on King Street, downtown Kingston.

“We consider today to be a very important day, although it’s not directly related to our Meteorological Service, but we identify with our partners, the Forestry Department, in this as they celebrate this day and also because trees and forests are so critical to weather, climate and water, generally,” Mr. Thompson said.

Citing the important roles that trees play in people’s lives, the Principal Director is encouraging schools across the island to ensure that they have trees on their compounds.

“We do want to encourage schools right across Jamaica to make that a priority, to ensure that your properties are populated with some trees… to keep them (students) cool and to provide a good atmosphere for them to breathe the oxygen that they need for life,” he said.

Mr. Thompson said the Government, businesses and citizens should consider the environment when they are developing their spaces.

“The environment and development are not supposed to conflict with one another… . They must work together. Synergy is important to ensure that the environment and development walk hand in hand. We can develop what we want to develop, but we must think about the sustainability of our environment, making sure that trees are a part of that,” he said.

March 21 was proclaimed the International Day of Forests by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.