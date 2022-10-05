Memorial Service in St. James for Her Majesty The Queen

The parish of St. James paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen at a National Memorial Service held at the St. James Parish Church on Sunday (October 2).
Custos for the parish, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, headed the list of delegates at the ceremony, which included Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, members of the political directorate, the security forces, and other guests.
The 96-year-old monarch demised peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on September 8.
The memorial service saw tributes in song, including a musical selection from students of Herbert Morrison Technical.
Custos Pitkin delivered the first scripture lesson from Isaiah 61:1-3 while Mayor Williams read from Revelation 21:1-7.
In delivering the sermon, Suffragan Bishop of Montego Bay, Rt. Rev. Leon Golding, said that The Queen displayed dedicated and exemplary service throughout her 70-year reign as monarch.
“In remembering the late Queen, I want to take my cue from what was said by the leaders of the English church and, particularly, the Archbishop of Canterbury at her funeral. He described her as one of dedicated service to nation and Commonwealth. She was an example of dedicated service throughout her entire life,” he said.
“Our master Jesus lived a life of complete service to God and neighbour and called his disciples to follow his example. All leaders and those who aspire for leadership would do well to emulate such life of service for the good of nation. We remember her as one who served,” Rev Golding said.
The Queen was laid to rest on September 19 alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle after a State funeral, watched by millions of people around the world.