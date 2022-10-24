Members of the Links to Serve at School in Hanover

More than 100 members of the Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated, out of the United States, will serve two days at Watford Hill Primary and Infant School in Hanover.

This will be done during their annual Leadership Conference, to be held at the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Hotel in Montego Bay, from October 26 to 30.

During the conference, members will participate in seminars and workshops to strengthen leadership skills and build leadership capacity among its members.

Pivotal to the five-day ‘Reclaiming My Time’ conference, Links members will, on Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28, work hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, and heart to heart to enhance technology, literacy, and educational resources, and support Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and digital learning opportunities at the school.

“Service is central to leadership and our commitment to do all we can to lift communities everywhere,” says Southern Area Director, Sylvia Perry, who became the organisation’s Area Director in 2019, overseeing more than 84 chapters of The Links, Incorporated.

Less than a year later, the world went on lockdown due to COVID-19, and after two years of operating virtually, Ms. Perry said she and her members are excited about the upcoming leadership conference and eager to continue their service partnership with the Watford students, teachers and families.

“We have given much thought and preparation to serving the children of Watford,” said Area Programme Coordinator, Deborah Thomas.

An international not-for-profit corporation, The Links, Incorporated was established in 1946. Its membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located across 41 US states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and the United Kingdom.

It is one of America’s oldest and largest volunteer service organisations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

The organisation’s core values are friendship, integrity, honesty, service, commitment, family relationships, courage, respect for self and others, legacy, confidentiality, responsibility, and accountability.

Members of the Southern Area hail from Mississippi and Alabama, Louisiana, North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.