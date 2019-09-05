Members of National Committee on Reparations Named

Story Highlights Attorney-at-Law, Laleta Davis-Mattis, has been appointed to chair the National Committee on Reparations.

The other members include Bert Samuels, Deputy Chairman; Professor Verene Shepherd; Frank Phipps; Lord Anthony Gifford; Dr. Jahlani Niaah; Professor Rupert Lewis; Steven Golding; Dr. Michael Barnett; Dr. Clinton Hutton; Donald Roberts; Michael Holgate; Ras L. Ho-Shing;

Vivian Crawford; Jo-Anne Archibald; Pastor Bruce Fletcher; Reverend Dr. Stephen Jennings; Dr. Winsome Gordon; Lorraine Williams Tafari; and Tamika Peart.

The appointments were announced by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, during today’s (September 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.

Their appointments, which will span three-years, became effective on July 29, 2019 and will run until July 28, 2022.

The Committee will, among other things, guide a national response to reparations.