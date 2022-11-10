Members of KSAMC Pay Tribute to Late Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay

Members of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) observed a minute’s silence on Tuesday (November 8), in memory of the late Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Lenworth Rawle.
Councillor Rawle passed away recently in the United States.
In paying tribute to the late Councillor, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, said he was dedicated to local government.
“[He was] someone who dedicated his life towards local government and towards representational politics and, generally, party politics,” he noted.
“He has been a long-standing member, loyal member of the Jamaica Labour Party and worked in various areas within the Jamaica Labour Party, and so I believe it was fitting for us to observe a moment of silence,” Senator Williams said.
In a recent media release, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, expressed sadness at the passing of Councillor Rawle and expressed condolences to his family.
“This is a most unexpected event. He felt unwell and was taken to hospital and in the twinkling of an eye he was gone,” the Minister said.
“The departure of Councillor Rawle is as shocking as it is sad. I know that this news is still being absorbed in the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, in his beloved Trinityville Division in Western St. Thomas and in the wider parish, where he was also very active as an entrepreneur,” he added.
Councillor Rawle, who was elected in 2003, was serving his fourth term in the Trinityville Division. He served as Deputy Mayor from 2007 to 2012, as Mayor from 2016 to 2018 and then as Deputy Mayor to the time of his passing.