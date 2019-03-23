Members Of Kiwanis International Call On The G-G

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), participates in the breaking of ground for Guardian Life Limited’s 176-unit luxury apartment complex in New Kingston on Thursday (March 21). Others (from left) are Architect for the project, Michael Lake; Opposition Spokesperson for Housing, Morais Guy; Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, Julian Robinson; President of Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin; Chief Operating Officer, National Commercial Bank, Septimus Blake; and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang. The $4-billion real estate project is being undertaken by Guardian Life Limited at its Musgrave Avenue property.

