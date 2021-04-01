Measures In Place To Ensure Safety Of PEP Students

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, the Hon. Fayval Williams, says that measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of students, who will sit the Ability Test component of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) on May 26.

“I know that collectively, there is concern about the possible exposure of our students to COVID-19 and the potential spread. However, we are working in tandem with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assess the suitability of schools as centres for the sitting of the exams,” she said.

“We are putting in place all the resources for sanitising and proper monitoring to minimise close contact,” Minister Williams added, while addressing a Parenting Conference on March 31.

She informed that the number of invigilators and presiding officers at the exam centres have been increased to ensure smooth administration of the assessment.

“Students will, of course, be adequately placed in groups of no more than 10,” she noted.

“I know the country has started with its vaccination, and together with all the protocols, the wearing of masks, washing or sanitising of hands, and keeping our distance, those will ensure that we are kept safe through this pandemic,” the Minister said.