Mayor’s Forum In Falmouth on June 28

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager, is preparing for the highly anticipated Mayor’s Forum, to take place in Water Square, Falmouth, on Wednesday, June 28 starting at 5:00 p.m.

Mayor Gager told JIS News that chief among the slate of topics on the agenda will be the state of the parish’s disaster preparedness, progress reports on the Usain Bolt statue and the Falmouth Transport Centre projects, as well as the status of repairs to be carried out on the Falmouth Town Hall following the recent roof collapse.

According to Mayor Gager, he has high expectations for a productive and engaging face-to-face event.

Mayors’ Fora are platforms for open dialogue and collaboration between the Municipalities and stakeholders of their respective parishes.

One of the primary concerns to be addressed at the Falmouth forum will be the state of the parish’s disaster preparedness, as the 2023 hurricane season is in progress.

Already the Corporation has started a comprehension cleaning of storm drains, primarily in but not restricted to the capital town of Falmouth.

In addition to disaster preparedness, the Forum will also be focusing on the progress of two longstanding projects – the base structure for the Usain Bolt statue, and infrastructural work at the Falmouth Transport Centre.

As an iconic figure in Jamaica’s history and a symbol of excellence in athletics, Usain Bolt holds a special place in the hearts of Jamaicans and visitors alike. Recognising this, Mayor Gager said he has been actively involved in championing the erection of the statue honouring the legendary sprinter and son of the parish.

“The statue should also enhance the town’s tourism landscape. Also, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange, is as anxious as I am to see the completion of the project and the unveiling of the statue, hopefully in the next few months,” Mayor Gager said.

During the forum, the Mayor will provide updates on the project’s advancement, as soldiers from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) are carrying out the construction of the base and the redesigned water fountain in Water Square.

“We will also be discussing work which has started on the Falmouth Transport Centre, as I have high hopes that once this is completed, it will bring about much-needed order in the town’s transportation system and particularly in the town’s square,” the Mayor said.

Currently, transport operators plying various routes vie for parking spaces and passengers in the historic town’s centre, Water Square. This causes congestion and disorder during peak hours and particularly on Wednesdays when cruise ships are in port and vendors are doing business at the town’s famous ‘Bend Down’ market.

Mayor Gager said he will update his audience on repair work to be carried out on the Falmouth Town Hall, following the recent roof collapse.

The Town Hall, an architectural gem and a historical landmark, suffered structural damage resulting from termite infestation, which saw the roof of the structure covering the Parish Court being compromised.

Mayor Gager said he has been working with engineers, contractors, and heritage preservation experts such as Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Tourism Enhancement Fund, as well as other stakeholders, to ensure the restoration of this significant landmark.

The Parish Court has been relocated to the Justice Centre at nearby Rock, while the Municipal Corporation has been seeking a suitable space to hold its monthly meetings.

“The Drop-off Centre is no longer available and the parish Disaster Preparedness Office is way too small and cramped. If we cannot find a suitable venue, we may have to consider the construction of a meeting chamber for the Corporation,” Mayor Gager said.

He is encouraging all persons residing and doing business in the parish to join him at the forum.